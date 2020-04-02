New machine promises exponential increase of testing capacity at UC Health

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - UC Health has secured a machine that will exponentially increase COVID-19 testing capacity in Southwest Ohio.
US Senator Rob Portman announced the news Tuesday in conjunction with UC Health.
The cobas 6800 testing machine can conduct almost 1,000 COVID-19 diagnostic tests every eight hours, according to the announcement.
UC began performing in-house testing for COVID-19 at its Precision Medicine Laboratory Monday.
“It is vital that we get more testing equipment into Ohio so that Ohioans experiencing symptoms and their health care providers can be certain if they have COVID-19 and provide appropriate treatment," Portman said.
He continued: “Testing is also how we’ll ultimately overcome this pandemic, because once we have solid data on the scope of the disease, we’ll be able to steer our resources where they’re needed, and we’ll be able to know when it is safe to open up our economy. We still need more equipment and data, but this new machine for UC Health will help."
UC Health had purchased the machine sometime prior to securing it this week, but the hospital network was put on a waiting list due to what Portman’s release calls “vague federal guidance,” which reportedly led the manufacturer to withhold the machine.
Portman says he worked with HHS Assistant Secretary Admiral Brett Giroir and the Trump administration to secure release of the machine.
The machine will soon be on its way to Cincinnati, according to UC Health officials.
“We are grateful to Senator Portman for his assistance in procuring this specialized equipment, which will enable UC Health to further grow our ability to perform in-house testing for COVID-19,” UC Health President and CEO Richard P. Lofgren, MD, said. “We are working to grow our capacity to test for COVID-19 within our laboratories, and as testing supplies and capacity increase, we intend to be able to provide access to testing to our larger community.”
