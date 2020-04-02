NKY police searching for 39-year-old missing woman

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Police are asking for help locating a woman missing from Elsmere, Ky.
Brandy Scudder, 39, was reportedly last seen Monday walking away from a relative’s house. Police say she may be heading to Covington, possibly by public transportation.
Scudder may be suffering from medical conditions, though police did not specify which conditions.
She is described as 5′7″ with a heavy build, brown hair and green eyes. According to police, she was last seen wearing a gray bubble jacket, blue jeans and solid white Adidas shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Elsmere Police Department at 859.356.3191.
