Ohio jobless claims hit all-time record of nearly 500K

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last two weeks stands at 468,414, according to the state’s department of jobs and family services.
ODJFS reported for the week ending March 28, 272,117 Ohioans filed jobless claims, which set a record for the second straight week.
Nationally, more than 6.6 million applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier.
According to ODJFS, during the entire year in 2019, 364,603 jobless claims were filed.
Ohio numbers have soared to their highest in nearly four decades, since the heat of the recession in the 1980s.
The record total claims for a week was 205,159 in December 1981.
- 205,159 – December 1981
- 167,638 – December 1982
- 166,907 – November 1982
- 164,962 – January 1982
- 164,293 – January 1983
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services urges individuals to file their claims online.
“Each claim is important to us, and we recognize the hardship that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on many Ohio families. We have been working around the clock to streamline performance and boost capacity by adding servers so the online claims system can handle the unprecedented influx of claims, which has affected processing times. We also have reassigned more than 300 ODJFS employees to assist with call volume to increase our service capabilities,” ODJFS said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.