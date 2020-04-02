Ohio’s primary election: What you need to know to vote

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio’s primary election, which was postponed from March due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, will be absentee voting only.
An all-mail primary election will happen with an April 28 deadline.
Voting in person is not an option unless a person has a qualifying disability
The state will send informational postcards to every registered Ohioan to explain the process of requesting an absentee ballot.
Applications for an absentee ballot are available online or call 513-632-7000 to have an application mailed to you.
Kroger is partnering with the Hamilton County Board of Elections allowing Absentee Ballot applications to be placed in 12 area stores at the Customer Service desks.
“We are pleased to provide applications, the first step for voters who want to receive a ballot by mail, at several Kroger stores in our county,” Director Sherry Poland said.
These stores include:
Anderson: 7580 Beechmont Cleves: 4001 State Route 128
Delhi: 5080 Delhi Pike Downtown: 100 E Court Street
Forest Park: 1212 W Kemper Harrison: 10477 Harrison
Hyde Park: 3760 Paxton North College Hill: 7132 Hamilton
Northside: 4777 Kenard Oakley: 4613 Marburg
Price Hill: 3609 Warsaw Woodlawn: 10595 Springfield Pike
Once receiving their ballot, voters will have to return the ballot in a postage-paid envelope by April 27. It can also be hand-delivered at local county boards of elections by 7:30 p.m. April 28.
Voters can also call their local county board of elections for more information.
Those who have already voted don’t need to do anything else and said their votes will be counted.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.