Ranking: DeWine leads U.S. governors in response to pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - National publication Politico has come out with a ranking of how governors around the country are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and Ohio’s is at the top of the list.
Others may have been getting more attention, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo among them, according to the ranking’s preamble, but it’s DeWine who’s leading the pack.
DeWine was early closing restaurants and bars to in-person business and issuing a statewide stay-at-home order.
Speaking on DeWine, the website’s list reads:
"Perhaps no single governor has done more to put the nation on a war footing in the fight against coronavirus than DeWine, whose actions have contributed to Ohio’s relatively modest number of cases, with a per capita infection rate currently ranked 27th out of 50 states.
“On March 12, even though Ohio had yet to suffer a major outbreak of Covid-19, DeWine called for the statewide closure of public schools—the first governor in the nation to do so, forcing most of his fellow governors to recognize they had to follow suit, and fast. Likewise, DeWine set the pace on delaying primary elections, even if his snubbing of an initial court order was constitutionally questionable.”
Following DeWine are Governors Gavin Newsom of California, Jay Inslee of Washington state, Larry Hogan of Maryland and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.
