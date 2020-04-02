Sharonville church hosts ‘Drive Thru Prayer’ event

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - A Sharonville church held a “Drive Thru Prayer” event on Wednesday in response to the governor’s orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to parishioners, Sharonville United Methodist Church is normally very busy on Wednesday night because the church hosts several small groups as well as their choir and children’s events. Because they could not worship inside, the church decided to bring prayers to the parking lot, where churchgoers could stay in their cars.
Kevin Hardman is the church’s praise team director.
“We want to be a part of flattening the curve, that’s what we are trying to do,” Hardman told FOX19 NOW on Wednesday. “It gives them an opportunity to be prayed for, to listen to the needs they have and to just lift up those concerns to the lord and share with them a time of connection they just can’t have.”
According to Hardman, those who helped with the prayers kept a safe distance from church members, and people could stay in their cars.
Some prayed with the church's pastor or another church member over the phone.
“It’s been difficult but also challenging to look for new ways that we connect with each other in a new environment,” said Hardman. “Technology has made that a lot easier.”
According to Hardman, the “Drive Thru Prayers” were a one-time thing, for now, as the church is going to see if it will need to be continued.
“It’s a scary time for many people, and church is a place we hope people can go to find strength and Jesus Christ in order to lift them up and make it through these times.”
The church has been posting their weekly service on their website for people to watch from home.
