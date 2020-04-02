Slice of heaven: Local pizzeria feeding healthcare workers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mio’s Pizzeria is feeding those working at hospitals during the ongoing coronavirus health crisis.
It started with a simple tweet on a Monday night.
“If we raise 500 bucks, we could serve the UC health emergency room for lunch," Chad Brendel with the Bearcat Journal said.
He has helped raise more than $7,000.
“When I planned for 250, I thought it might gain more steam, but had no idea it would steamroll like this," Brendel said.
The original plan with Mio’s in Clifton was to feed workers at one area hospital.
“It has been the most overwhelming response to this," Owner Kelli Cummins Gagen said.
They now have boxes stacked up ready to serve a giant slice of help to five area hospitals.
“Every $500, we are making 10 extra pizzas. So, we’re making a lot of pizza and we don’t care," Cummins said.
In Anderson Township at the Anderson Public Library, they have a dropoff spot for signs where kids can make signs to encourage the workers and these signs will be included to encourage the workers.
Some kids have already dropped off signs, one saying “thank you for keeping us safe.”
“It’s a testament to the people of Cincinnati because they want to do good things. They want to help each other," Brendel said.
You can drop off a note to go with the pizzas at the Anderson Public Library until 4 p.m. on Thursday.
If you’d like to donate, visit Brendel’s Twitter page.
