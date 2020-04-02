Sunny and warmer next few days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Clearing skies Thursday morning and warmer into the afternoon hours with sunshine and high of 60 degrees. Then even warmer on Friday with a high of 65 degrees. The trend into the weekend will be mainly dry but after a high near 70 on Saturday, I do have a chance of rain or thunder Saturday night and early on Sunday.
The trend will be warmer near 70 degrees next week, with showers returning Monday evening, through Friday look for occasional light showers and temperatures warmer than normal.
