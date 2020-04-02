WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine extends stay-at-home order until May 1

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.
In Ohio, there are 81 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 2,902 confirmed cases. A total of 802 have been hospitalized and 29,191 people tested, DeWine said.
On Thursday, DeWine said an additional stay-at-home order will go into place when the initial order expires Monday night. The additional order will extend until May 1.
“Thank you for what you have been doing and the sacrifices you’ve been making. We have to stay in this - we have accomplished a lot,” DeWine said. “It’s clear we’re not going to be able to go back to normal... we will continue to have to stay at home.”
Businesses must limit the number of people inside stores at a time.
People traveling to Ohio are being self-quarantined for 14 days. There are exemptions for those who work over state lines, but this is for those who have been out of state for some time.
DeWine said he is not going to regulate weddings, however, the order stands at no more than 10 people.
Campgrounds will be closed with the exception where a camper or recreational vehicle serves as somebody’s permanent residence.
Ohio State Parks will remain open.
“The action we’re taking today is action that I know will save lives. We look forward to the day we can be back open and enjoy our lives and go see our friends and families again,” DeWine said.
DeWine has requested that the Ohio National Guard expand its support during the COVID-19 response in order to help determine the infrastructure required to meet the state’s anticipated increased need for medical facilities.
He established the “Ohio Manufacturing Alliance to Fight COVID-19," which asks manufacturers to provide healthcare workers and first responders with PPE.
If you are a manufacturer and you have the capability to create any of the products needed, you’re asked to go to repurposingproject.com and determine if you have the ability to provide.
“Please look at this to see if you can help us move forward. Some items: Swabs, ventilators, goggles, gowns, etc. Please go to the website, it is an extensive list. The money will be there - just let us know what you think you can do and how long it will take,” DeWine said.
Acton said the recovery from coronavirus will be gradual and “not a switch you flip where you can go back to normal.”
“I wish I could give you hope about your summer, but the truth is if the curve peaks in May - it will be a slow process to get to the end of the curve,” she said.
On Monday, DeWine extended the closure of all K-12 schools to May 1.
“There is the real possibility that our schools could stay closed longer than this, but we want to give parents and teachers as much notice and flexibility as we can," he said.
The governor’s previous order was set to expire on April 3.
Here’s a current breakdown of coronavirus cases in Greater Cincinnati counties:
- Hamilton: 154
- Butler: 41
- Clermont: 11
- Warren: 23
- Clinton: 4
- Highland: 2
- Brown: 2
- Preble: 1
