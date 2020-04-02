WATCH LIVE: Hamilton Co. Board of Elections members discuss elections amid the coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Board of Elections Board Members Gwen L. McFarlin and Alex M. Triantafilou are discussing election day amid the coronavirus.
In Hamilton County, there are 154 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and so far two deaths.
On Wednesday, County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said the county is not ready to announce layoffs or furloughs.
“There is not a lot of give in our budget, but we have had some experience is some dramatic budget cutting,” she said. “There’s not a lot of extra in the county budget.”
County departments and other elected officials are being asked to develop plans to implement a 20 percent budget reduction.
In Ohio, there are 65 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 2,547 confirmed cases. A total of 679 have been hospitalized and 29,191 people tested, Governor Mike DeWine said.
Here’s a current breakdown of coronavirus cases in Greater Cincinnati counties:
- Hamilton: 154
- Butler: 41
- Clermont: 11
- Warren: 23
- Clinton: 4
- Highland: 2
- Brown: 2
- Preble: 1
