50-year-old woman killed in Forest Park shooting

FOREST PARK (FOX19) - A 50-year-old woman was killed in a Forest Park shooting early Thursday, police said.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of Geneva Road about 2 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired at inside a residence, police said.
The woman was found inside the residence and pronounced dead at the scene, they said.
Her name has not been released.
Police remain on scene investigating.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.