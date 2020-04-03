Clermont County reports first COVID-19 death

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Clermont County Public Health is announcing the first death of a resident who tested positive for COVID-19.
The patient was a male in his 70’s with underlying health conditions, they said.
“We are saddened by this news and would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” Health Commissioner Julianne Nesbit said in a news release. “This disease has affected our entire community and we are working tirelessly to slow the spread of this virus and minimize its impact. Out of respect for the privacy of the patient and his/her family, we will not be releasing any additional identifying information.”
To minimize the spread of this virus, citizens are reminded to follow the stay at home order, practice social distancing and wash their hands frequently.
On Friday, Butler County announced their second death.
In Ohio, there are 81 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 2,902 confirmed cases. A total of 802 have been hospitalized and 29,191 people tested, Gov. DeWine said.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the Stay At Home order now in place in Ohio will be extended through May 1.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton signed the updated order Thursday afternoon and it goes into effect at midnight on Monday.
“We understand that this is tough - it is very difficult. But, I would not be making these decisions if it wasn’t a matter of life and death,” Governor DeWine said. “We have to keep this monster down. It’s not dead - it’s very much alive.”
Here’s a current breakdown of coronavirus cases in Greater Cincinnati counties:
- Hamilton: 178
- Butler: 45
- Clermont: 14
- Warren: 26
- Clinton: 5
- Highland: 3
- Brown: 2
- Preble: 1
