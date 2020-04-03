Clermont County Senior Services seek donations for emergency pantry

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -Clermont Senior Services are seeking donations for an emergency pantry for seniors.
The donations items most needed are:
- Nonperishable food items
- Disposable adult briefs (pull-ups)
- Kitty Litter
- Pet food
- Personal care items
- Flashlights
- Batteries – all sizes
- Kleenex/paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Small laundry detergent
- Disposable underpads (chux)
- Adult coloring books/pencils
- Small microwave ovens
- Distilled Water
- Cleaning supplies (no bleach) Clorox wipes are okay
Clermont Senior Services will be offering to pick up the items and deliver them to those in need.
For those who have items to donate and would like them to be picked up at home, they are asked to contact the intact department at 513-724-1255. Donation drop-offs are accepted between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
The donation drop off and pickup site is located at the Louis Brown Dale Welcome Center at James E. Saults Sr. Drive in Batavia, Ohio. The Center is the second building on the left after entering the parking lot.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.