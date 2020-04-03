Cleveland Clinic president: Hospital’s modeling shows ‘best case scenario’ of Ohio coronavirus cases peaking by mid-June

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The president and CEO of the Cleveland Clinic shared the latest coronavirus modeling from the hospital system’s projection; a contrast compared to when the Ohio Department of Health said cases will peak.
Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic said during a television interview on Friday morning that the surge of the coronavirus cases in Ohio could peak out by the start of summer.
“Our modeling predictions are telling us that if we are able to flatten the curve to some extent, we’re expecting the peak of this disease, at least here in our home state in Ohio, to occur sometime between mid-May and mid-June, with a gradual decline in the number of cases from mid- to late-July," Dr. Mihaljevic stated. “This is the best case scenario.”
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was praised by Dr. Mihaljevic during the interview for his early efforts of limiting the spread of COVID-19.
“Our Governor has been very proactive,” Dr. Mihaljevic said. “The measures of the social distancing have been implemented early.”
Dr. Mihaljevic said the Cleveland Clinic began preparing for the spread of the coronavirus in January after seeing the increase in cases in China.
On Thursday, the hospital system announced plans to convert the Health Education Campus to a facility that can accommodate up to 1,000 additional beds for surge patients.
