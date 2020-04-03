Downtown Hilton lodging officers living apart from families due to virus fears

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Downtown Cincinnati hotel is giving discounted rates for first-responders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, a local organization is making sure police officers don’t have to pay out of their own pockets.
FOP President Sgt. Dan Hils says at least six officers are staying at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza as of Thursday.
Today, a fourth Cincinnati police officer tested positive for COVID-19. Three of the officers are from District 3.
Hils says a District 3 officer contacted him earlier this week to ask about living accommodations because he was worried about spreading the virus to his family if he were exposed to it.
“He has a family, young kids, and was starting to really get nervous for them and afraid of bringing the contamination he might receive at work back home to his family,” Hils told FOX19 NOW on Thursday.
Hils posted on social media Thursday. His post reads In part:
“Police officers are used to facing dangers, but this is something new. This hidden enemy can not only hurt us, we could be taking the threat home to our families. I have been in contact with several officers that are considering living separate from their loved ones through the COVID-19 crisis to protect them from the disease.”
Hils says the downtown Hilton contacted him right away about giving discounted rates to officers who feel they need to stay away from their families right now.
“Right away they offered up a very discounted rate and laundry services, which will be important to officers living there so they can have a clean uniform every day after being out on the street," said Hils. “With its location, it became a very obvious choice to start with it.”
According to Hils, officers don’t have to pay out of pocket to stay there because a local organization, the Blue Line Foundation, is picking up the bill. Hils is also on their board.
“We [the foundation] have a goal and stuff they’re working toward right now, but they suspended that so that they could engage in this and take care of police officers that are in this desperate need,” said Hils.
Jason Tyson is the Hilton’s general manager. He says the discounted rates are open to all first-responders, as well as health care workers, who are on the front lines right now.
Tyson says they are happy to help and they feel the hotel is an extension of the community.
He asks anyone who wants to book a room to call the hotel directly at 513-421-9100.
To make a donation to the Blue Line Foundation to house an officer, click here.
