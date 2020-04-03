Gov. DeWine said he will look into allowing delivery of medical marijuana to Ohio patients

(Source: WBRC)
By Chris Anderson | April 3, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT - Updated April 3 at 7:35 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he will consider allowing medical marijuana to be delivered or picked up curbside from licensed dispensaries while the statewide stay-at-home order is in effect.

“I certainly wouldn’t rule that out," Gov. DeWine said when asked if patients could receive medical marijuana via delivery. “That’s something I will ask our team to look at and to look at what the situation is for these individuals.”

The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy has already implemented a guideline allowing patients and caregivers to call a dispensary ahead of time and place an order for prescribed marijuana.

Calling ahead to a medical marijuana dispensary helps limit the time a patient has to spend in a public environment, much like delivery and curbside options could act as a safeguard for individuals, particularly those who re vulnerable to the coronavirus.

As of Feb. 29, the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy says 88,306 patients have received a medical marijuana card at 51 dispensaries statewide with a certificate of operation.

