Gov. DeWine said he will look into allowing delivery of medical marijuana to Ohio patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he will consider allowing medical marijuana to be delivered or picked up curbside from licensed dispensaries while the statewide stay-at-home order is in effect.
“I certainly wouldn’t rule that out," Gov. DeWine said when asked if patients could receive medical marijuana via delivery. “That’s something I will ask our team to look at and to look at what the situation is for these individuals.”
The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy has already implemented a guideline allowing patients and caregivers to call a dispensary ahead of time and place an order for prescribed marijuana.
Calling ahead to a medical marijuana dispensary helps limit the time a patient has to spend in a public environment, much like delivery and curbside options could act as a safeguard for individuals, particularly those who re vulnerable to the coronavirus.
As of Feb. 29, the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy says 88,306 patients have received a medical marijuana card at 51 dispensaries statewide with a certificate of operation.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.