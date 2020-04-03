Hamilton Co. Public Health asks for homemade mask donations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Hamilton County Public Health is asking the community to create homemade face masks for medical personnel.
“Of course, these masks would not be used as part of medically-required personal protection protocol,” says Dr. Steve Feagins, Medical Director at Hamilton County Public Health. “However, there are limited supplies of personal protective equipment, including masks. These masks should be laundered daily.”
Health officials say people can drop the masks into a collection box at the Hamilton County Public Health located at 250 William Howard Taft Road. The collection box will be in the lobby.
Those wanting to donate can donate anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We’re truly appreciative of the effort,” Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said. “It’s encouraging to see Hamilton County citizens step up to help others.”
