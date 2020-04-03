Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski's first season has started strangely. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Stefanski returned to Minnesota to be with his family. He spent the past 13 seasons as an assistant with the Vikings and the virus outbreak forced him to postpone the family's move. Stefanski's days are filled with video conference meetings as the Browns prepare for the NFL draft and a season that remains uncertain. Stefanksi offered strong support for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had a rough second season and has been committed to his offseason workouts.
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Division II Shepherd University is adding women’s golf starting next fall. Shepherd Vice President for Athletics Chauncey Winbush announced the move Thursday. Men’s golf coach Chuck Ingram also will coach the women’s golf team. Winbush says the addition of women's golf is part of Shepherd's goal to enhance its sport sponsorship. Shepherd announced in March that it was reinstating men’s and women’s cross country as varsity sports next fall. Shepherd joined the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference last fall.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State star Kaleb Wesson says he will enter the NBA draft. The 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward announced in a tweet that he would forego his final year of eligibility and declare for the draft. But he can still withdraw from the draft pool until June 3. Wesson has been projected as a second-round pick. Playing alongside older brother Andre, Wesson was a force for the Buckeyes and their most valuable player in a tumultuous season. He averaged 14 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in leading Ohio State to a 21-10 record and 11-9 in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes won nine of their last 12 games.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Former Wake Forest and Marshall basketball coach Carl Tacy has died at 87. Tacy’s son, Carl Jr., told The Associated Press that his father died early Thursday. He had been transferred from a hospital to hospice care in Yadkinville, North Carolina last week following a December diagnosis of leukemia. Tacy spent a year as Marshall’s head coach before 13 seasons on the sideline for the Demon Deacons from 1973-85. During his time with Wake Forest, he had 222 wins for the third-best total in school history. He also led the Demon Deacons to three NCAA Tournaments, twice reaching regional finals.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Right now, there’s no watching from lawn chairs the grandkids’ games of tee-ball, with kids piling on each other fighting for the ball while a coach windmills his arm to a confused runner. There’s no coach-pitch, where dads learn the shame of accidentally striking out their own child. No Little League, where you start seeing slick fielding and savvy batting. But Americans are trying to get their baseball fixes. That can mean reaching back through the years to a board game that still spurs flights of imagination.