Hocking Hills to temporarily close due to COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced that they will be closing Hocking Hills temporarily and all of its trails at sunset Friday due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“In order to protect the health and safety of our visitors, we are temporarily closing Hocking Hills State Park,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “This was a difficult decision, however, this unique trail system is not designed to allow for adequate social distancing without potential risks.”
ODNR says the narrow trail system makes it hard to stay 6 feet away from other visitors.
If someone were to get injured, limited park staffing could impact response time and put more pressure on emergency personnel, said ODNR.
Officials say Hocking Hills is the only park in Ohio’s state park system that is closed due to the spread of the virus.
