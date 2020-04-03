Indiana COVID-19: Death toll tops 100, new one in Fayette County

Gov. Eric Holcomb updates Indiana's response as coronavirus cases rise about 3,000
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | April 3, 2020 at 10:33 AM EDT - Updated April 3 at 10:37 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Indiana reported 3,437 confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, an increase of nearly 400 more than Thursday’s total, and 102 deaths.

Fayette County saw an additional death to have a total of three.

Here’s a look at counties in our viewership area:

  • Franklin: 48 cases, 6 deaths
  • Ripley: 47 cases, 1 death
  • Dearborn: 25 cases, 1 death
  • Fayette: 13 cases, 3 deaths
  • Switzerland: 6 cases, 0 deaths
  • Ohio: 1 case, 0 deaths

To date, 17,835 tests have been reported to the Indiana Department of Health, up from 16,285 on Thursday.

