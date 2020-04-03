Indiana COVID-19: Death toll tops 100, new one in Fayette County

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Indiana reported 3,437 confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, an increase of nearly 400 more than Thursday’s total, and 102 deaths.
Fayette County saw an additional death to have a total of three.
Here’s a look at counties in our viewership area:
- Franklin: 48 cases, 6 deaths
- Ripley: 47 cases, 1 death
- Dearborn: 25 cases, 1 death
- Fayette: 13 cases, 3 deaths
- Switzerland: 6 cases, 0 deaths
- Ohio: 1 case, 0 deaths
To date, 17,835 tests have been reported to the Indiana Department of Health, up from 16,285 on Thursday.
