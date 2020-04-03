Indiana man allegedly molested 13-year-old Ohio girl in hotel room, prosecutor says

DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (FOX19) - An Indianapolis man is behind bars in Dearborn County tonight facing three counts of child molestation and one count of child solicitation.
According to a probably cause affidavit, his victim is a 13-year-old girl.
The incident allegedly took place about a week after the two connected through an app.
Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens 36-year-old Corey Frank started chatting with the girl on Snapchat, then drove from Fishers, In. to the community center in Harrison, Ohio, where he picked the girl up.
The girl told police in a forensic interview Frank said he was 18 and wanted to hang out with her, according to the affidavit.
FOX19 NOW spoke with the girl’s mother.
“I just couldn’t believe that somebody would actually drive as far as he drove to do what he did to her," she said. "It just blows my mind. I just don’t understand it. I just don’t get it at all.”
Once Frank picked the girl up from the Harrison community center, he allegedly took her to a hotel in Grendale, In., where he forced her to have sex with him multiple times, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit says Frank told authorities he took the girl to the hotel because they couldn’t go out to eat as all the businesses were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also allegedly told authorities the girl told him she was a month away from turning 18.
“She’s kind of mentally disturbed by all of this," the girl’s mother said. “She’s having nightmares and things of that nature. This man literally threatened to kill her, held a knife to her, forced her to do things she didn’t want to do.”
The mother continued: “I just think parents really need to watch their children’s on these social sites. I had told my daughter all the time, you don’t know who you’re talking to on the other side, you don’t know and then things like this happen."
Deddens echoed the mother’s sentiments.
“While you have the internet and it can certainly be a positive when it comes to connection in times like this," she said, "it is also a very dangerous place where child predators can lurk.
“Parents just be vigilant. Like I said, get in your children’s business, see what they’re doing, what apps they’re on, who they’re talking to."
Frank will go before a judge Friday for his initial hearing in this case.
