Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky Horse Park, State Parks open during daytime only
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The state says the Kentucky Horse Park and Kentucky State Parks will be open to the public during daytime only beginning Friday. The Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said in a news release that the change is to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. All overnight reservations for park lodges, cabins and campgrounds will be suspended until further notice. Upcoming reservations will be canceled and refunds issued.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FORT CAMPBELL
Fort Campbell Week of the Eagles canceled due to coronavirus
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — The Army’s 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell has canceled its Week of the Eagles because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event had been set for May 15 through May 20. The event celebrates the Screaming Eagles’ history and traditions, bringing together current and former members of the 101st. Maj. Gen. Brian Winski said the health of soldiers, their families and veterans in the main priority.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-POP-UP TESTING
Law enforcement investigating pop-up coronavirus test sites
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Law enforcement is investigating several pop-up coronavirus test sites in Louisville that the Metro Council president says are “scams.” The Courier Journal reports the sites are operated by medical marketing companies and charge around $200 per test. They are being promoted on local television, and some doctors are referring patients to them. But government officials are advising residents to avoid the sites. The president of one of the companies running testing sites tells the paper that customers see a doctor using telehealth. If the doctor thinks their symptoms warrant a test, the test is sent to a California lab via FedEx.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-COURTS
Kentucky court proceedings to be held remotely through May 1
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court has issued a new order closing judicial facilities to in-person services and postponing eviction filings. The court said the changes strengthen the court's order of a couple of weeks ago and restrict dockets, jury trials and jury service during the coronavirus pandemic. The new order says all parties to proceedings and attorneys must be allowed to participate remotely. Judicial facilities were closed to in-person services as of Wednesday with some exceptions. The court said eviction filings will not be accepted until 30 days after the order expires. The changes are in effect through May 1.
FATAL CAR CRASH
Police: Man driving under influence kills one in fatal crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky man who killed a passenger while driving under the influence of drugs has been charged. News outlets report 19-year-old Dawson Hatfield was booked into a Louisville jail Wednesday on several charges including murder. The crash took place Wednesday morning. One person in Hatfield's car died. Another has been taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police say they found large amount of bills and a bag of prescription pills during a search of his car. Officials say Hatfield also admitted to taking prescription drugs before the crash.
MISSING WOMAN-KENTUCKY
Police: Kentucky murder suspect in custody in South Carolina
CHESNEE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina said a Kentucky man accused of killing a missing woman was arrested after deputies found his abandoned car. Anthony Daryl Hall, of Hillsboro, Kentucky, was arrested Wednesday night in Chesnee, South Carolina. Spartanburg Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an abandoned car and found Hall. Authorities said Hall told deputies he didn't know where he was and that he had killed his girlfriend on March 27. Kentucky State Police said the woman, Jodi L. Stapleton, was reported missing on March 30. Stapleton was later found dead. Hall is charged with first-degree murder and evidence tampering.