Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio extends stay-at-home order; logs record jobless claims
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's health director will extend the state's stay-at-home order until May 1, with some requirements for businesses that take effect Monday. The governor says Ohio is in a good position but needs more time to prepare for an expected surge of coronavirus cases. The state human services agency reports more than 272,000 jobless claims in Ohio for the week ending March 28, a second straight week of record numbers as businesses grapple with effects of the pandemic. The state has received more than 468,000 claims in the past two weeks, or over 100,000 more than for all of 2019.
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
Discoveries of human remains in 2 counties not related
PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the deaths of two people whose remains were recently found in two adjacent eastern Ohio counties are not related. But their identities remain a mystery. The first discovery came March 21, when a landowner riding an ATV as he inspected property stakes near an oil well in eastern Carroll County spotted some human remains down an embankment. Further investigation determined the remains are those of a woman who was probably around 60 years old. The second discovery came late Monday night in Stark County, when an oil well contractor working in Pike Township found a human skull. The remains were determined to be those of man.
TRIPLE FATAL BAR SHOOTING
Authorities capture man sought in triple fatal bar shooting
LIMA, Ohio (AP) — A man sought in a shooting at northwest Ohio bar that left three people dead has been captured. Twenty-four-year-old Deontray Forrest, of Lima, was arrested without incident early Wednesday at an apartment in Cleveland by officers with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. He was being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail, and it's not known if he's retained an attorney. Forrest faces three counts of homicide stemming from the Feb. 4 shootings at the Levels Lounge in Lima. Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting, which remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported in the incident.
ALLIGATOR ALTERCATION
Officers find an alligator while responding to robbery
COLUMBUS (AP) — Columbus Police discovered a live alligator while responding to an alleged robbery involving a gun and an Xbox. The Columbus Dispatch reports that a caller reported a man with a gun in a dispute over the return of a Microsoft Xbox Monday afternoon. Police arrested the man and charged him with a parole violation and a felony weapons charge. Officers say they found the 3 to 4 feet alligator in an aquarium in a closet while searching the home. The woman, who lived in the apartment where the dispute took place, admitted to authorities that the alligator was hers and that she did not have the proper permit.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-DIARY-MISSING-BASEBALL
VIRUS DIARY: Fantasy baseball, when real ball is the fantasy
CINCINNATI (AP) — Right now, there’s no watching from lawn chairs the grandkids’ games of tee-ball, with kids piling on each other fighting for the ball while a coach windmills his arm to a confused runner. There’s no coach-pitch, where dads learn the shame of accidentally striking out their own child. No Little League, where you start seeing slick fielding and savvy batting. But Americans are trying to get their baseball fixes. That can mean reaching back through the years to a board game that still spurs flights of imagination.
TWO FATALLY SHOT
Ohio police identify victims in double fatal shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police have identified two people who were found dead in a vehicle Thursday morning. Middletown officers say they found 29-year-old Dashaua Brown and 31-year-old Aaron Paige, both of Cleveland, dead in a car. City spokeswoman Shelby Quinlivan says the department had received a call about a car being in the middle of the road early Thursday morning. The victims were both suffering from gunshot wounds. The motive of the deadly shooting is unclear. The case remains under investigation.
AP-US-OPIOID-CRISIS-LAWSUITS
Judge dismisses pharmacies' lawsuit against physicians
CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal judge in Cleveland has dismissed an effort by pharmacy chains to shift their liability for the opioid crisis to unnamed Ohio physicians and practitioners who wrote the painkiller prescriptions pharmacists filled. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster ruled Tuesday that the lawsuits filed by Cuyahoga and Summit counties aren't tied to prescribing practices but focus on the lack of systems and policies the pharmacies had in place to stop the illegal diversion of painkillers. Polster is overseeing more than 2,000 opioid-related lawsuits from across the country. The counties' trial on its claims against the pharmacy chains is scheduled for November.
OFFICER-SUSPECT SHOT
Ohio officer, armed suspect both wounded in confrontation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A confrontation between police and an armed suspect in Ohio's capital city ended with the suspect and an officer both shot and wounded. But authorities say both are expected to survive. The shooting in Columbus occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday on South Ohio Avenue, when officers responded to reports of shots fired. When they arrived, the officers heard more shots. After confronting the suspect, officers chased him into a nearby alley, where the shooting occurred. The wounded officer and suspect were both taken to the hospital, where the suspect underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition. The officer was in stable condition.
VICE SQUAD INVESTIGATED-CHARGES
2 ex-vice squad officers face violating civil rights charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two former vice squad officers in Ohio's capital city have been charged with civil rights violations based on their alleged actions at city strip clubs. The federal indictment made public Tuesday accuses Steven Rosser of arranging to have a strip club employee arrested on a false charge of making a threat. Rosser and Whitney Lancaster are also charged with searching a strip club owner and his vehicle without probable cause. The officers are also accused of double-billing the city for special duty work. Lancaster does not yet have an attorney. Rosser's attorney declined to comment.
FATAL HOUSE FIRE-SPRINGFIELD
Woman, dog killed, 4 people hurt in house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A fast-moving fire that roared through a western Ohio home has killed a woman and a dog and injured four other people. The fire in Springfield was reported around 7 a.m. Wednesday, when a Clark County sheriff’s deputy who was on his way to work saw the flames and notified authorities. The woman's body was found shortly after the fire was extinguished, and her name has not been released. Authorities say rhe four injured people also lived in the home. They were being treated at a hospital for minor injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.