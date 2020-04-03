Ohio working to streamline unemployment benefits application

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The unemployment numbers released by the state are staggering and shine a very bright light on the number of Ohioans who are now looking for unemployment help from the state.
In just the last 2 weeks 459,000 Ohioans have filed for unemployment benefits, and that is a number that exceeds the total of filers for all of last year.
In response to a state unemployment application system that has been significantly taxed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is now asking that applicants use the code 2180 when filling out a state unemployment application.
“It would apply to any individual if they were ill and needed to stay home or because the employer in response to the stay at home orders needed to temporarily suspend operations,” said Kim Hall the Director of the department.
The overwhelming number of applicants has also expanded, what Hall says, is an average wait of 14 days to receive benefits.
“We could be extending into three weeks, 7 to 21 days, because of the high volume,” Hall said.
The Department of Job and Family Services says they have already mailed out unemployment benefits totaling 45 million dollars.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.