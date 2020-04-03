Showers on the way but most of the weekend looks good

Saturday most areas will warm into the upper 60s with a few spots, especially well south of the city, peaking in the low 70s. Saturday evening into Sunday morning afternoon there is a chance of rain and a few rumbles of thunder, especially Saturday night and early on Sunday. Not much rain will fall and the showers will be hit and miss. You will have plenty of time to get outside this weekend with almost all of Saturday dry and Sunday late morning into evening also dry.