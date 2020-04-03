Springboro high school student creates masks for first responders

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A Springboro High School senior is spending her time at home, sewing medical masks for local doctors and nurses who are working directly with COVID-19 patients.
Allie Lunt has spent more than 20 hours so far sewing the masks.
“I can't begin to tell you how proud I am of Allie, said Springboro High School Principal, Kyle Martin. "The time, commitment, and care that Allie is showing our local doctors and nurses, who are saving lives during this very difficult time, is commendable. This is what giving back is all about, and I know Allie’s work is truly making a difference.”
As a member of the National Honor Society, Lunt is supposed to meet service hour goal.
She was originally scheduled to work Warren County’s largest business expo, the Hometown EXPO, but that got pushed to Sept. 26.
