Third CPD officer from District 3 tests positive for COVID-19
Cincinnati Police Department District 3 (Source: WXIX)
April 2, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 9:39 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A fourth Cincinnati police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a CPD spokesperson.

The officer works at District 3, the spokesperson confirmed, and is the third confirmed case at the District 3 facility after CPD announced two confirmed cases there Monday.

CPD Chief Eliot Isaac first mentioned the case during that announcement, when he described a District 3 officer who was awaiting test results for the virus. At the time, Isaac said the officer was self-quarantining due to a “presumed COVID-19 illness."

The third officer with COVID-19, who does not work at District 3, was reported by CPD Wednesday.

The department’s first confirmed case was a District 3 officer announced March 28.

The District 3 facility was cleaned and sanitized after the first officer was identified, Isaac said.

CPD announced the facility had reopened Sunday and will remain in operation.

