Warming up this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for patches of frost as the sun comes up because the sky will be clear, winds calm and temperatures will drop into the middle 30s .
We can expect warming air over the next few days as temperatures will be well above average with a southern flow of air.
Friday will be warmer with a high of 66 degrees while Saturday will be just about as warm near 70 degrees. Saturday evening into early Sunday afternoon there is a chance of rain and a few rumbles of thunder, especially Saturday night and early on Sunday. But not much rain will fall and the showers will be hit and miss. You will have plenty of time to get outside this weekend.
Next week will be very much like spring with frequent showers, cool mornings and warm afternoons near 70 degrees.
