WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear updates Kentucky’s response to COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) -
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving his daily coronavirus briefing for the state.
As of Thursday, Gov. Beshear said there were 37 COVID-19 deaths with 831 people testing positive for the virus in Kentucky.
He also announced:
- An executive order that would commute the sentences of more than 900 inmates in state prisons. The inmates are currently imprisoned for non-violent, non-sexual crimes, the governor said.
- The state is finding it difficult to source personal protective equipment as it must bid for shipments against both other states and the federal government. Gov. Beshear asked for donations especially gloves. To donate, call the National Guard at 512.607.6844.
- The prohibition of in-person classes at Kentucky public schools is extended through May 1.
- An executive order expanding travel restrictions so that people coming into Kentucky -- not just passing through -- must quarantine for 14 days.
- State, county and city governments are now able to hire back retirees.
- Overnight stays at state parks will be prohibited going forward.
