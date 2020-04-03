WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine gives update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, M.D. MPH will give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.
In Ohio, there are 91 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 3,312 confirmed cases. A total of 895 have been hospitalized and more than 30,000 people tested, DeWine said.
On Thursday, DeWine announced that the Stay At Home order now in place in Ohio will be extended through May 1.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton signed the updated order Thursday afternoon and it goes into effect at midnight on Monday.
“We understand that this is tough - it is very difficult. But, I would not be making these decisions if it wasn’t a matter of life and death,” Governor DeWine said. “We have to keep this monster down. It’s not dead - it’s very much alive.”
Here’s a current breakdown of coronavirus cases in Greater Cincinnati counties:
- Hamilton: 220
- Butler: 49
- Clermont: 16
- Warren: 31
- Clinton: 7
- Highland: 4
- Brown: 3
- Preble: 2
