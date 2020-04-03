WATCH LIVE: Health officials give update on COVID-19, planning efforts in Bulter County

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Butler County General Health District (BCGHD), in conjunction with Board of County Commissioners, City of Hamilton Health Department, Butler County Emergency Management Agency, Atrium Medical Center, TriHealth and Kettering Health Network, will host a press conference on the latest COVID-19 updates and planning efforts in Butler County.
In Ohio, there are 81 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 2,902 confirmed cases. A total of 802 have been hospitalized and 29,191 people tested, Gov. DeWine said.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the Stay At Home order now in place in Ohio will be extended through May 1.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton signed the updated order Thursday afternoon and it goes into effect at midnight on Monday.
“We understand that this is tough - it is very difficult. But, I would not be making these decisions if it wasn’t a matter of life and death,” Governor DeWine said. “We have to keep this monster down. It’s not dead - it’s very much alive.”
Here’s a current breakdown of coronavirus cases in Greater Cincinnati counties:
- Hamilton: 178
- Butler: 45
- Clermont: 14
- Warren: 26
- Clinton: 5
- Highland: 3
- Brown: 2
- Preble: 1
