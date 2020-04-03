WATCH LIVE: United Way officials discuss COVID-19 Regional Response Fund

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Moira Weir of United Way will discuss their COVID-19 Regional Response Fund.
In Ohio, there are 81 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 2,902 confirmed cases. A total of 802 have been hospitalized and 29,191 people tested, Gov. DeWine said.
In Hamilton County, there are 178 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and so far three deaths.
On Thursday, Hamilton County Board of Elections Board Members Gwen L. McFarlin and Alex M. Triantafilou spoke about how the primary election will be held in Hamilton County.
“Nothing about the November election has changed at this point. It’s only an extension for the primary,” Triantafilou said.
Voters had to be registered by Feb. 18 to receive an absentee ballot application.
On Wednesday, County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said the county is not ready to announce layoffs or furloughs.
“There is not a lot of give in our budget, but we have had some experience is some dramatic budget cutting,” she said. “There’s not a lot of extra in the county budget.”
County departments and other elected officials are being asked to develop plans to implement a 20 percent budget reduction.
Here’s a current breakdown of coronavirus cases in Greater Cincinnati counties:
- Hamilton: 154
- Butler: 41
- Clermont: 11
- Warren: 23
- Clinton: 4
- Highland: 2
- Brown: 2
- Preble: 1
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.