Butler County farm offering curbside produce pickup

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - 80 Acres Farms in Hamilton is trying to make things more convenient for people during the coronavirus pandemic by offering curbside service.
It’s called “Veg Out".
“We have three parts to our mission," Farm Manager Noah Zelkind said. "We’re trying to be better for the world. We’re trying to be better for the community. We’re trying to be better for you.”
It’s something workers say customers have expressed an interest in before and now seemed like a perfect time to try it out.
“We want to make sure that we can help people have access to nutrition during these trying times. As things get chaotic, it gets tougher and tougher to get the things that you want. We want to make sure people have a safe option to get the nutrition they need," Zelkind said.
The workers say they’re thinking about keeping curbside service even after the coronavirus pandemic.
If you’re interested in ordering, you go to their website here and select your pickup location.
You can choose between two types of salads that include all of the ingredients to make them and then you pay online.
On Friday, which was their first day offering curbside service, the business sold produce to about 100 people.
