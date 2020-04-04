Cincinnati Zoo, Cincy Shirts sell t-shirts to raise money for zoo animals

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden and Cincy Shirts are raising money by selling “Our Zoo is a Keeper” t-shirts to help the zoo provide for their animals during this COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are trying to use our reach and resources to help out in any way we can,” said Cincy Shirts co-founder, Darin Overholser. “People have grown to expect that from us. We hope to see other local businesses pitch in and help out in whatever ways they can.”
The money will go to the Cincinnati Zoo’s Emergency Operating Fund.
Cincy Shirts teamed up in 2019 with Zoos Victoria in Australia and raised more than $200,000. That money was used to care for their wildlife who were affected by the wildfires.
“We’re hoping that the community will want to wear their support for the Cincinnati Zoo same way they did for our friends down under,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “We’re closed to the public, but our animal, horticulture and facilities teams are still here working hard to care for the animal and plant residents. The Zoo is in urgent need of funding right now and t-shirt sale proceeds will help. We appreciate Cincy Shirts for launching this effort for us.”
The t-shirts are available at Cincyshirts.com. They are $20 for youth/toddlers and $25 for unisex.
