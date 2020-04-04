Cincinnati Zoo, Cincy Shirts sell t-shirts to raise money for zoo animals

“We’re hoping that the community will want to wear their support for the Cincinnati Zoo same way they did for our friends down under,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “We’re closed to the public, but our animal, horticulture and facilities teams are still here working hard to care for the animal and plant residents. The Zoo is in urgent need of funding right now and t-shirt sale proceeds will help. We appreciate Cincy Shirts for launching this effort for us.”