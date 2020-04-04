A cooler Sunday ahead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A cool front moving through the region will produce some light showers and bring a cooler air mass.
A few light showers may linger into the early morning, otherwise, expect high temps Sunday afternoon to reach only the low 60’s under mostly cloudy skies.
Sunshine returns Monday with temps back in the low 70’s.
Rain and some thunder arrive Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the 70’s both days.
Another round of showers Thursday brings sunshine for Friday and Saturday with high temps in the 50’s.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.