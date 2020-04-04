Evictions on hold while courts are closed

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some people in Cincinnati are struggling to pay rent after losing their job due to the coronavirus.
FOX19 obtained a notice sent to residents at a Cincinnati apartment complex.
It warns that if their rent for April is not paid by the 6th, a late fee will be assessed and the eviction process will begin.
“First I would recommend trying to work openly with landlords and plead upon their humanity,” Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said Friday during a news conference.
So can your landlord evict you? The answer is not yet but they can start the process.
It will be delayed though because the courts are closed due to the pandemic
‚"It is the case that you are right - evictions can’t occur without a court order if you are listening to this. So if you are a tenant there is at least a period of several more weeks ahead of us. Where the courts will not be open in which case an eviction order that wasn’t issued prior to this crisis can not be issued in this time period. "
The landlord may not be able to go to court and evict you right now but the mayor has a warning.
“That doesn’t mean you don’t have to ultimately have to pay your rent. And it doesn’t mean as your question pointed out that when the courts open back up they don’t try to evict you,” Mayor Cranley said.
The mayor said Senator Sherrod Brown is pushing for a national rent and mortgage forbearance as a national law during this pandemic.
