First COVID-19 death reported in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Health officials have reported the first COVID-19-related death in Boone County.
The victim is an 81-year-old man, Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday.
His is the sixth death related to the virus in Northern Kentucky, according to the Northern Kentucky Health Department.
The eight-county region now has 113 total cases of COVID-19: 54 in Kenton County, 27 in Campbell County, 27 in Boone County and 5 in Grant County.
Beshear affirmed Saturday that counties without reported cases nonetheless have the virus and that it is assuredly in every county in the commonwealth.
The governor also reported two other Kentucky deaths related to the virus.
As of Saturday Kentucky has 917 cases confirmed on 16,663 tests.
"The best defense we have against COVID-19 is YOU,” District Director of Health Lynne Saddler, MD, said. “The behaviors you change and the actions that you take will determine how many cases we will have and how many lives we will save in Northern Kentucky.”
