Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett are all expected to be officially announced as part of the 2020 class of enshrinees by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The selections are typically revealed at college basketball’s Final Four. But with sports shut down because of the global coronavirus pandemic, the announcement will be televised from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut. There are five additional finalists alongside Bryant, Duncan and Garnett: Tamika Catchings, Rudy Tomjanovich, Eddie Sutton, Barbara Stevens and Kim Mulkey.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Robert Wickens has spent nearly 21 months fighting his way back from a spinal cord injury he suffered in a crash at Pocono. On Saturday, he'll finally compete again in an IndyCar event: The second round of the iRacing Challenge, which is an esports offering for IndyCar fans and its drivers who are waiting things out during the pandemic. The virtual race will feature the Barber Motorsports Park track in Alabama. NBCSN is televising the event. Fans will get a first-hand glimpse into what Wickens calls biggest step yet to resuming his racing career.
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA has postponed the start of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic. There is no indication when play would begin. The league was scheduled to open training camps on April 26 and the regular season on May 15. The WNBA will still hold a virtual draft April 17. Two WNBA cities are major hot spots for the virus: New York and Seattle. The WNBA was was set to begin its 24th season. It is longest running professional women’s sports league.