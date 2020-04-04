Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Browns linebacker and Ohio State two-way star Jim Houston has been diagnosed with Stage 3 chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Donna Houston says her husband donated his brain to Boston University to be studied because he was concerned about his sons and grandchildren, who also played football. Jim Houston won a state championship at Ohio powerhouse Massillon, led the Buckeyes to a Rose Bowl victory and was a member of the Cleveland Browns team that won the NFL title in 1964 — the last for the franchise.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski's first season has started strangely. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Stefanski returned to Minnesota to be with his family. He spent the past 13 seasons as an assistant with the Vikings and the virus outbreak forced him to postpone the family's move. Stefanski's days are filled with video conference meetings as the Browns prepare for the NFL draft and a season that remains uncertain. Stefanksi offered strong support for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had a rough second season and has been committed to his offseason workouts.
ATLANTA (AP) — Dayton forward Obi Toppin has been awarded the Naismith Trophy as college basketball’s most outstanding player. Toppin's award collection also includes national player of the year by The Associated Press. Toppin had a breakout sophomore season for the third-ranked Flyers, averaging 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 63%. The 6-foot-9 sophomore is Dayton’s first consensus All-American and led Dayton to a school-record 29 wins.
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Division II Shepherd University is adding women’s golf starting next fall. Shepherd Vice President for Athletics Chauncey Winbush announced the move Thursday. Men’s golf coach Chuck Ingram also will coach the women’s golf team. Winbush says the addition of women's golf is part of Shepherd's goal to enhance its sport sponsorship. Shepherd announced in March that it was reinstating men’s and women’s cross country as varsity sports next fall. Shepherd joined the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference last fall.