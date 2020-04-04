Keeping Lenten traditions during the coronavirus pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With Palm Sunday less than two days away, many people trying to stick with Lenten traditions went to Arnold's Bar & Grill on Friday.
Cincinnati’s oldest tavern has been doing a drive-by fish fry on Fridays following an order from Gov. Mike DeWine that stopped any dining in at restaurants.
A fish fry is common at local churches during lent because many do not eat meat on Fridays during lent.
Because of the governor’s orders limiting the size of gatherings, churches haven’t been able to uphold the tradition.
“We figured with so many canceled, why not give it a shot,” Arnold’s Bar & Grill owner Chris Breeden said. “People have been very appreciative that we are open for it and say ‘Thank you so much for being open, thank you so much for doing a fish fry’. It provides normalcy for people.”
According to Breeden, all people have to do is pull up to the front of the tavern and someone comes out to take your order. You pull over and someone runs it out to you when the order is ready.
Breeden had only owned the historic bar for two months before the coronavirus pandemic hit the Tri-State.
“When it first began, it was very difficult because so much was changing, we had to reinvent ourselves over and over and over. This is our way of saying ‘We’re not messing with it. We’re just going to do Friday. We’re going to offer you one item,’” Breeden said.
Because of COVID-19, Breeden had to lay off the majority of his staff. He says most of his employees are family and volunteers right now but he’s hoping to bring back some of his staff soon.
He says laying off his staff was one of the hardest things he’s ever had to do but says he did it quickly so they could get unemployment benefits.
Although it’s been tough, Breeden appreciates the community support. “It has been amazing, we’ve gotten steadily busier every week, we were completely shocked by all the people who came out and supported us,” he said.
Next Friday is the last Fish Friday because Easter is the following Sunday.
Breeden says Arnold’s will continue to only be open just one day a week until the governor’s orders are lifted, and will only sell one item that day. He does not know what that next item will be just yet.
Next Friday’s Fish Fry is from 4 -8 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.