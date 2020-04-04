Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana governor extends virus stay-home order 2 weeks
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s stay-at-home order has been extended by two more weeks as the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state tops 100. Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday announced the extension of the order that had been set to expire Tuesday. Holcomb has repeatedly urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their homes and to remain at least 6 feet from those they don’t live with to help stem the spread of the virus. State health officials have reported 24 more deaths related to the COVID-19, taking Indiana's death toll to 12. The state has reported 3,437 infections.
Indiana man convicted of 2002 murder is granted new trial
WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — A mentally disabled man alleging he was coerced into confessing to a 2002 murder of a Indiana woman was released from prison after a judge granted his request for a new trial. The South Bend Tribune reports that Andy Royer was released Thursday. Kosciusko Superior Court Judge Joe Sutton ordered Tuesday that Royer be freed on recognizance, meaning he does not have to post bail. Royer and Lana Canen was convicted in 2005 in the strangulation death of 94-year-old Helen Sailor, who was found in her Elkhart home. Royer was sentenced to 55 years in prison. A hearing is scheduled for June.
Unidentified human remains found near northern Indiana swamp
PIERCETON, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana police say human remains discovered near a swamp will be sent to a forensic center in Fort Wayne for analysis. The unidentified human remains were found Thursday by witnesses who alerted police after stumbling across them while walking along the edge of a field near a swamp several hundred yards from State Road 13 in Kosciusko County. The county’s sheriff’s department says authorities examined the remains and used state-of-the-art technology to search the surrounding area for potential evidence. County Coroner Anthony Ciriello says the remains would be transported to the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne for further examination.
School closings also end Indiana's spring sports
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Spring sports in Indiana schools have been canceled after officials said schools would remain closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Indiana High School Athletic Association says it supports the decision to close schools and urges residents to follow safety guidelines set by state and local leaders. Deaths linked to the virus have climbed to 78, and confirmed cases have moved past 3,000. The IHSAA postponed the boys basketball tournament on March 13. But six days later, the tournament was canceled.
Purdue dropping planned raises _ for now _ amid virus crisis
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — The president of Purdue University says it would be “irresponsible” to offer raises while the campus deals with impacts from the coronavirus outbreak. A 3% merit pay pool was planned for July. But Mitch Daniels told trustees that he’s dropping it while also limiting repairs and purchases and putting a freeze on new hires. Purdue’s new fiscal year starts July 1. Daniels said he didn’t anticipate job cuts during the balance of the current budget year.
Indiana gets dozens of price gouging complaints amid virus
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's attorney general says dozens of Hoosiers have contacted his office to complain about merchants charging exorbitant prices for toilet paper, food, cleaning products and other essential items during the coronavirus pandemic. Attorney General Curtis Hill said Thursday that the complaints received so far have have involved high prices being charged by superstores, home improvement stores, grocery stores, e-commerce websites and others since Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a public health emergency. Hill encouraged consumers who believe they've been subjected to excessive prices for consumer goods to file complaints online with his office’s Consumer Protection Division. People may also call that office at 1-800-382-5516.
Indiana schools shut for year as virus cases, deaths rise
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials say K-12 schools will remain closed for the remainder of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak. The state’s death toll linked to the virus climbed to 78 and confirmed cases surged past 3,000 on Thursday. Gov. Eric Holcomb said anyone flouting his stay-at-home order is putting themselves and others around them at risk. The Indiana State Department of Health said Indiana’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, grew by 474, to 3,039, following corrections to the previous total. Marion County, the home of Indianapolis, had 192 of Indiana’s 474 new coronavirus cases.
Indiana man arrested in Illinois in disabled man's shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man has been arrested in Illinois on charges alleging that he shot and wounded a disabled man who had been sheltering his ex-girlfriend since a stabbing. Thirty-two-year-old Gregory Vaughn Jr. of Fort Wayne was arrested Wednesday in Waukegan, Illinois, by U.S. marshals and will be extradited to Indiana. The Journal Gazette reports that Vaughn is charged with attempted murder and theft of a firearm. Court documents allege that Vaughn shot a man who cannot use his legs seven times, seriously injuring him, because he was angry that the victim had allowed Vaughn’s ex-girlfriend, a mother of four, to stay with him.