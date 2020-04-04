Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Amy McGrath is punching back at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a TV ad. McGrath accuses the Kentucky Republican of seeking a political windfall from an economic aid package while the coronavirus crisis worsens. McGrath's ad says McConnell is “taking a victory lap against the coronavirus." It says that “victory lap" comes at a time when millions are losing their jobs and medical experts predict hundreds of thousands of Americans could die from the pandemic. The ad is a quick response to a McConnell commercial trumpeting his key role in passing the $2.2 trillion rescue package. McGrath is by far the best funded of several Democrats vying to unseat McConnell.