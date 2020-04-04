Making memories for high school seniors even though they’re stuck at home

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (FOX19) - Chris Granger is taking his camera across Northern Kentucky, snapping senior pictures for students from the front lawn of their homes.
The photographer’s daughter, Maddie, is a senior this year at Dixie Heights High School.
Unfortunately, it hasn’t been quite the year she planned for but thanks to the man behind the lens Maddie, along with other students, is not missing out on all the fun.
“I think it will be a good memory for the kids to have, other than my senior year I was cooped up in my room,” Granger said.
Granger plans on taking pictures of at least 100 seniors, and the requests keep rolling in.
" A personal shoot probably takes about two hours where these are literally just going to take 10 seconds and I’m gone," he said.
While taking pictures, he also follows the guidelines of social distancing and staying at least six feet away.
“ I’m not going to walk up to a kid or fix anything. However you step out and look and present yourself, that’s what you’re getting," Granger said.
Within just a couple of minutes, the seniors who he photographs are making a memory that they may have not have gotten because of school closures due to the coronavirus.
“Whatever it takes, I really want to do this for the kids. Whatever the kids want, I’m gonna try my best to do it for them," Granger said.
