14 more people die in Indiana due to COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health announced Saturday that 14 more people died due to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 116.
The ISDH say an additional 523 people have been diagnosed with the virus bringing the total to 3,953. To date, 19,800 tests have been reported, which is up from 17, 835 on Friday.
Marion County 1,570 positive cases, Hamilton County has 265, Hancock County has 57, Hendricks County has 163, Franklin County has 50, Dearborn County has 30, Fayette County has 14, Ripley has 51, Ohio County has 1, and Switzerland County has 7 positive cases.
