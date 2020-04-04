19 people displaced after fire in Burlington apartment building

BURLINGTON, KY (FOX19) -Nineteen people were displaced after an apartment building in Burlington caught on fire overnight Saturday, said Fire Cheif Jeffery Barlow of the Burlington Fire Protection District.
Chief Barlow says firefighters were dispatched at 4:30 a.m. to the Woods of Oakbrook Apartments for a structure fire.
When units arrived, they saw heavy fire spread from the rear of the first floor to the roof, said Chief Barlow.
Chief Barlow says it took roughly half an hour to put the fire out. At one point, the fire had burned through the roof of the middle of the building and firefighters had a tough time putting it out.
Residents called 911 and told neighbors to evacuate, said Cheif Barlow.
Boone County Sheriff Deputies were also on scene assisting the evacuation.
All occupants made it out safely and no injuries were reported, said Chief Barlow.
The American Red Cross and the apartment management assisted with displacing all 19 people.
Chief Barlow says the cause of the fire is under investigation.
There are no damage estimates at this time.
