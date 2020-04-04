Police, Gov. DeWine respond to viral video of gathering in OTR

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati Police and Gov. Mike DeWine responded to a video that has been surfacing on Facebook and Youtube.
Police say the video depicts a large gathering of people in the area near Walnut Hills and East Liberty streets Friday night.
“We are making every effort to investigate this gathering, as well as the person who created the video that blatantly disregards the Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said police.
Police said they did respond to the gathering and are exploring options for addressing it and future similar incidents to include fines and arrest if necessary.
“Very dangerous. Vast majority of Ohioans doing a great job on distancing. Thanks to mayor Cranley, PD’s, sheriff and health Dept for their great work,” said Gov. DeWine.
Police emphasize the importance of social distancing to stop the spread of the virus.
They are asking the public to condemn the actions of those who participated in the incident Friday night and those who are disregarding the stay-at-home order to contact them.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.