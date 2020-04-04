Second coronavirus case in Adams County confirmed by health officials

By Jared Goffinet | April 4, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT - Updated April 4 at 7:52 PM

ADAMS CO., Ohio (FOX19) - A second person in Adams County has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Adams County Health Department.

Health officials say a 43-year-old man, who is now at home recovering, did test for the virus.

Across the entire state of Ohio, 102 coronavirus-related deaths and 3,739 confirmed cases have been reported by health officials.

Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton suggest Ohioans wear homemade masks — even if they are not 100 percent effective.

The governor is not requiring that everyone wear a mask, but recommends people make their own and wear them to help stop the spread of the virus.

