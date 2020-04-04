Tri-State wellness group offers support to front line healthcare workers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We’re facing some unprecedented times right now and a Tri-State business wants to help those who are on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus.
Wise Wellness Guild is about promoting whole self wellness - mental, physical, financial, and nutritional.
WWG says one way to help healthcare workers is to donate personal protective equipment
Other options include:
1. STAY HOME (if you can).
2. If you are sick, call your primary care provider BEFORE heading to the ER.
3. Check-in, send your love and lighten the mood via text, Zoom or FaceTime.
4. Lay off the COVID-19 jokes.
5. Be a listening ear but respect transition time.
6. Ask for their favorite meal/snack and send via GrubHub or UberEats.
7. Offer to assist with chores and/or childcare (only if you are healthy + able).
8. Don’t make them your personal COVID-19 resource. Follow the CDC and World Health Organization.
9. Express your gratitude and be patient.
10. Provide the essentials everyone is hoarding (sanitizers, toilet paper, etc).
WWG is also working to ease the transition for those of us at home.
“We are also providing resources for people at home as well. We know this adjustment is really tricky. So, through our website, we provide additional resources to help people working from home, helping with resources. Also, really thinking about engaging and being outside, making the best of this time of social distancing,” WWG founder and CEO Stevi Carr said.
You can read more about their efforts and how you can help your neighbors here.
