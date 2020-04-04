Truckers get pizza thank you from Monroe bank

MONROE, Ohio (FOX19) - The branch manager of LCNB in Monroe bought dozens of pizzas for truckers Friday.
Zac Bates says the bank gave all of its branch managers a budget to give back to the community.
The Monroe LCNB sits just down the street from a gas station used a lot by truckers.
Bates says the bank wanted to let the drivers know how appreciated they are.
“Little respect to us being out here and it’s a good thing, it’s great. The first responders and all the truck drivers out here are just trying to do what we can for everybody,” Trucker Tommy Robinson said.
The bank was also helping out a local business because the pizza was purchased from Richard’s Pizza in Monroe.
“We’re wanting to keep them in business. Way to support them and a way to support the truckers coming down the road here,” Bates said.
The restaurant says it’s making a difference for them
“It’s a big help. We appreciate it. We’re glad they thought of us and we’re glad to help. My cousin is a trucker, so I know what those truckers are feeling wrong now,” Kaitlyn Trees of Richard’s Pizza said.
Bates says they’re going to continue to do this for the truckers, but they will mix up which local restaurant they support every time.
