Amber alert issued for 9-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -An amber alert was issued for a child who was abducted Saturday morning, said Columbus police.
Police say Jazmia Barton,9, was taken from her home in Franklin County by an unknown suspect in a dark blue or black 2004 Ford Explorer when she was abducted.
The suspect was driving in an unknown direction of travel, said police.
License plate number: F391441
Police say Barton is 4 feet and 9 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She is wearing a pink coat, blue jeans and pink socks.
Anyone who sees the child or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) to be transferred to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.
