Amber alert issued for 9-year-old girl
An Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Jazmiah Barton. (Source: The National Center for Missing and Exploiting Children)
April 5, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 1:47 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -An amber alert was issued for a child who was abducted Saturday morning, said Columbus police.

Police say Jazmia Barton,9, was taken from her home in Franklin County by an unknown suspect in a dark blue or black 2004 Ford Explorer when she was abducted.

The suspect was driving in an unknown direction of travel, said police.

License plate number: F391441

Police say Barton is 4 feet and 9 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She is wearing a pink coat, blue jeans and pink socks.

Anyone who sees the child or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) to be transferred to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

